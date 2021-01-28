Former St. Jude CEO Dr. Joseph V. Simone dies at age 85

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctor Joseph V. Simone, the third CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from 1983 to 1992, has died at age 85.
Simone marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior in the Sanitation Workers Strike of 1968 early in his St. Jude career.
Simone advanced St. Jude’s leukemia program where he helped improve survival rates from 5 to 50%. It’s now up to 90%.
Under Simone, St. Jude dramatically elevated research, began an HIV/AIDS clinical program and created one of the world’s largest long-term follow-up clinics for childhood cancer survivors.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.