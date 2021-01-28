MPD: Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Hickory Hill carrying a blanket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing 12-year-old that was last seen in Hickory Hill.
Domonte Hayes was last seen in his bedroom on Wednesday night. He was also seen knocking on his father’s front door at the Ridgewyck Apartments near Ridgeway Road.
Hayes is 4′11″, weighs 90-lbs, and was wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a blanket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Domonte Hayes, contact Missing Persons at 901-636-3449 or the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.