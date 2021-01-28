NBA All-Star voting begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voting for the 2021 NBA All-Stars has started and will go through February 16. Fans can vote for their favorite Memphis Grizzlies.
There are several different way to vote.
1. Vote on the NBA’s website or NBA App
2. Vote on Twitter using a hashtag with the player’s first and last name (i.e. #JaMorant). Or, tag your favorite player with #NBAAllStar. You can only vote for one player per tweet.
Fans can vote for up to 10 players per day on Twitter and one time online or on the app. All NBA players are available. The fan vote will account for 50% of the total vote. The rest will come from current players and a media panel.
The NBA and NBPA have plans to meet to discuss the possibility of playing an All-Star game this season in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
