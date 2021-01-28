Olive Garden parent company gives to Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Food insecurity is a growing problem. According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is making a major donation to help. The company partnered with Feeding America to increase access to food banks in areas with higher levels of food insecurity, including communities of color.
Feeding America helped identify food banks in need, including the Mid-South food bank in Memphis, and four others across the country.
Each food bank will receive a 26-foot refrigerated truck for their mobile food pantry programs.
