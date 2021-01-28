SCHD: Restaurants and lounges closed on COVID-19 violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five businesses were shut down Saturday due to multiple violations of COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, Love Memphis, The Statuz Club, The Blue Night Club, Comma’s Lounge, The Menu Restaurant and Lounge are closed for 14 days.
The businesses failed an inspection that violated the requirements and provisions of Health Directive 17.
The locations may petition to reopen after submitting plans for coming into compliance with the Health Directive, according to a release.
