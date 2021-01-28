Sun finally returns but it remains chilly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine is back for the rest of the afternoon, but high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 40s at best due to earlier clouds. Winds will turn northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: The sky will be mainly clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.
FRIDAY: We will finally break into the lower 50s on Friday afternoon with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. A few clouds will mix with the sun at times.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds with rain likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain will move out Saturday night with lows around 50. Clouds could linger into Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon. Sunday night will be colder with lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low 50s. Another chance of rain will arrive late in the week.
