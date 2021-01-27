Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but clouds and rain return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Gradually clearing with a breezy north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with showers developing during the day and continuing overnight along with highs in the mid 50s and lows only falling to near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and falling into the mid 30s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in in the upper 40s to near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
