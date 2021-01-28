Man charged with raping teen on her way to school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis man is facing charges after accusations of rape, according to the Memphis Police Department.
A 17-year-old girl told police she was walking to school on Elvis Presley when 27-year-old Barrington Hunt drove up to her.
He got out of his car while flashing a gun that was on his waist and forced her into his gray SUV.
Hunt drove to his house in the 4400 block of Doroff Dr. and made her get into the backseat before raping her.
Authorities said the victim was given a sexual assault kit at the Rape Crisis Center where Hunt’s DNA was found still inside her.
He is charged with Rape and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
