Tennessee governor lifts some restrictions on school sports events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday plans to lift attendance restrictions on school sporting events.
Citing decreases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Lee said Tennesseans efforts to limit the spread of the virus have paid off.
“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings,” said Lee. “When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events.”
Lee says recent data shows “rapidly falling numbers,” which prompted him to lift restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events.
“The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place, but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1. I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”
As of Wednesday, Tennessee had 38,469 active COVID-19 cases across the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.