Tennessee announces more than 100 new COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced a partnership with pharmacies and community health clinics across the state to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in rural and underserved areas.
According to TDH, vaccines will arrive this week at more than 100 new vaccination sites in 51 counties. This includes 24 federally-qualified health clinics and community centers, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.
“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance. We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
Vaccines will be distributed accordingly with the state’s vaccination plan and phase in that county. Vaccines are free to every recipient but supplies are still limited.
Several Walmart pharmacies in Bartlett, Collierville, Cordova and Memphis will serve as vaccination locations.
Other western Tennessee locations are in Dyer, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale and McNairy counties.
