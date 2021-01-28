Tennessee announces more than 100 new COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state

“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance. We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”