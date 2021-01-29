Gov. Lee calls for SCS schools to reopen in two weeks

In the spirt of open and collaborative cooperation, Superintendent Joris M. Ray reached out to Governor Bill Lee Wednesday afternoon about the state of education and reopening schools in Shelby County. The Governor shared his thoughts about the urgency to reopen school buildings, and Dr. Ray agreed that they both share the same goal. However, to achieve it, Dr. Ray emphasized the need for a State strategy and a pledge to prioritize teacher vaccinations. They also discussed recent guidance released by the CDC that affirms what we’ve known all along: Schools can safely reopen IF we do our part as a community to keep infection rates low. While the Governor would NOT commit to helping us prioritize educator vaccinations, we are working diligently with the Shelby County Health Department to train our nurses and host District sites that offer vaccinations to our educators. The District looks forward to further dialogue with the Governor and local officials.