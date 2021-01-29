Clouds and heavy rain return this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but we will have sunshine this afternoon as clouds gradually move out. With more sun today, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s. However, clouds will build back in tonight ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain over the weekend. Low temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 degrees. Wind south 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 40 degrees. Wind southeast 5 to 10 mph.
WEEKEND: As the front pushes through the area tomorrow, we will have on and off rain for much of the day. Showers will be possible in the morning, but the heaviest rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Rain will be east of here by midnight, so it will be dry on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s on Sunday, but will drop to the 40s in the afternoon as cold air moves in behind the front.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week with high temperatures in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday. We will finally se temperatures return to the 50s on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday and bring another chance for rain.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.