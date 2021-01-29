Clouds and heavy rain return this weekend

WEEKEND: As the front pushes through the area tomorrow, we will have on and off rain for much of the day. Showers will be possible in the morning, but the heaviest rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Rain will be east of here by midnight, so it will be dry on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s on Sunday, but will drop to the 40s in the afternoon as cold air moves in behind the front.