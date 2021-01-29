Clouds, wind and rain on the way Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 this afternoon with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain will move out Saturday night with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Clouds will linger into Sunday with temperatures falling through the 40s. Sunday night will be colder with lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low 50s. Another chance of rain or storms will arrive Thursday night into Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.