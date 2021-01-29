Family offering $20,000 reward in search of Pandora Duckett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pandora Duckett disappeared not too far from her Raleigh home near a heavily wooded area two years ago.
Her family wants to know what happened to the 85-year-old, and they are offering a hefty reward.
“Some people may have forgotten about it. Some people may never have heard about it. You put this out now and maybe it brings interest,” said Kim Duckett.
Duckett said his family has increased the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to what happened to his 85-year-old mother Pandora.
“You wake up every morning and there’s a gut-punch reminder that things are not right,” he said.
Pandora was walking in her Raleigh neighborhood when a woman gave her a ride to a nearby convenience store where she was seen on surveillance video.
She got back in the woman’s car but her son said his mother was dropped off at Rosswood and Bolen Huse which is near a heavily wooded area instead of Rosswood and Egypt Central where she actually lived.
Law enforcement and many volunteers spent five days searching for Pandora.
Duckett said what happened haunts his family.
He said word that remains were recently found on Mud Island raised alarms.
“Every time you hear about this, your heart picks up a beat and the first thing you want to do is call the detective, do you have any information,” he said.
Police said the remains have not been identified.
Kim Duckett hopes the $20,000 reward leads to what happened to his mother.
“I think somebody knows something. How does someone disappear into thin air,” Duckett told WMC.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the disappearance of Pandora Duckett is still an open investigation, but at this point, there are no new leads.
If you know anything about this investigation call Crimestoppers at 902-528-CASH.
