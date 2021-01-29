Gov. Reeves aiming for 100,000 vaccinations every week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Mississippi Governor Reeves announced today he wants the state to start administering 100,000 vaccines every week.
That’s a big jump from the 37,000 doses that have been available over the last three weeks.
“Being able to manage our appointments has been probably our greatest success,” said Lee Caldwell, DeSoto County Supervisor.
“I just think that it’s been very well organized and I think by the appointments and how the State Health Department has regulated these appointments is true testimony to the reason people aren’t having to wait in long lines,” he said.
Caldwell said when Mississippi residents pull up to the Landers Center they’ll go through several checkpoints before receiving a vaccination.
The first step is to make sure they have an appointment.
She said at first they were only giving 200 vaccinations a day.
Now they’re up to 400 and by Monday, she hopes they’ll be at 800 a day.
“We’re not going to put so many appointments in there that we’re not going to be able to accommodate our people so that’s the important thing,” said Caldwell. “The State has been working really, really hard not to override the process.”
Caldwell said she can’t speak for other drive-thru vaccination sites, but said they’re fortunate to have this system in place at the Landers Center.
“There are other counties that do not have that at this point like Marshal County, Tunica County, Tate County so some of those counties are coming over here to get their inoculations also,” said Caldwell.
