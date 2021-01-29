Mississippi expecting increased COVID-19 vaccine allocation beginning next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Health updates this COVID-19 vaccination report each day. If you check out the weekly number of shots given, it’s like a stair step with increased numbers each week and a big surge the last two weeks.
“Just to keep some things in context, we have vaccinated about 20% of our 65 and older population,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “If you look at the 75 and older population, with vaccinated with at least one dose about 30% of the population. So we are making progress.”
But those weekly numbers are factoring in both first and second doses. So, a surge in first doses for two weeks leaves this week as a gap of sorts. Still, they know capacity will need to ramp up.
“The week of February 8, we will have probably more people eligible for second doses then we actually have first doses available,” explained Governor Tate Reeves.
Some good news is that more vaccines are on the way.
“See, between 15 and 20% increase Feb. 1 compared to where we were this week,” said Reeves. “For the last three weeks, we’ve been at approximately 37,000 number. So next week it’s going to increase to approximately 43,000 first doses.”
Because the capacity will essentially double at the state run sites as folks become eligible for shot number two, partners like hospitals and clinics will likely start getting more doses.
“So it may be that we’re able to send as many as 20,000 total first as is to our partners,” noted Reeves. “Now, I want to be clear, just like we have been since the beginning, if our partners are unsuccessful in getting them in arms the week that they receive them… they’re not going to get more vaccine the next week.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health also announced today that you can now make a second dose appointment for sites throughout the state immediately after receiving your first dose. No need to wait two weeks before scheduling.
