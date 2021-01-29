New male polar bear, Koda, joins Memphis Zoo as part of species survival program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced its newest resident Friday.
Koda, a 16-year-old male polar bear, joins the zoo’s Northwest Passage exhibit. He comes to Memphis from the Pittsburgh Zoo where he lived since 2006.
Koda was born at the Denver Zoo in 2004.
It’s a reunion between Koda and the zoo’s senior veterinarian, Dr. Felicia Knightly, who was in Denver when Koda was born.
Koda’s move to Memphis came on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program, which works to ensure genetically healthy, diverse and self-sustaining populations of threatened and endangered species.
Koda will pair with Memphis’ female bear, Haley. He replaces Payton who arrived in 2004 but never produced a cub.
Introductions between Koda and Haley will start in the coming weeks.
Polar bears are considered vulnerable in the wild, according to the zoo. In the United States, there are only 11 breeding polar bear pairs with an estimated 22,000 to 31,000 in the wild.
For the species to survive, the zoo says organizations like theirs are imperative to help polar bears breed.
“Since there are limitations, the zoos in the U.S. have agreed to move polar bears around the country to see if mixing up the bear ‘dating pool’ could result in the birth of cubs,” reads a statement from the zoo.
Polar bear breeding season begins in early spring.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.