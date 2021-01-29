Search continues for double-murder suspect in western Tenn.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in connection to a double murder at Reelfoot Lake.
As of Friday morning, January 29, agents were still searching for 70-year-old David Vowell, of Martin, Tenn.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation considers Vowell to be armed and dangerous.
According to TBI, arrest warrants were filed on Tuesday for Vowell for two counts of first-degree murder.
District Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Vowell’s boat was found on Tuesday morning on Reelfoot Lake, but it was empty.
Walnut Logging Road, off of Highway 157, was blocked off on Tuesday afternoon as investigators searched for him in the Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Management Area.
Anyone who was on or near the north end of Reelfoot Lake and heard or saw anything or knows the whereabouts of Vowell is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The TBI said Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, were killed on Reelfoot Lake on Monday morning, January 25.
The investigation is ongoing.
