Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week followed by rain for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 50.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain developing by afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and falling through the day ending up in the mid 30s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 60.
