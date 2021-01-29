Tunica County authorities searching for missing 18-year-old

Korvon Saulsberry,18, was last seen in Tunica County before his disappearance. (Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a missing person investigation.

Korvon Saulsberry,18, was last seen in Tunica County on Sunday, January 24, 2021, according to officers.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, blue sweatpants, and a burgundy hat.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Saulsberry, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

