Clouds move in tonight followed by rain tomorrow

Moisture is streaming into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through the area this weekend bringing clouds and rain to the area. Rainfall amounts are expected to average a half inch in most locations.

By Ron Childers | January 29, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 40.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon along with a southeast wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending after midnight, a southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s early in the day and falling into the mid 30s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s.

