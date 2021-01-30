Convicted felon fires shots at traffic, runs from police, according to arrest affidavit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is back in police custody after he allegedly fired shots at traffic with an assault rifle and ran from police.
According to an affidavit detailing the arrest, 33-year-old Arthur Lee Aiken is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Investigators say an officer witnessed Aiken firing shots with a semiautomatic rifle into traffic on Airways Boulevard around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The investigation later revealed Aiken was shooting at people in a black vehicle after getting into an argument in the parking lot.
He reportedly then got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.
The officer attempted to pull Aiken over but he refused to stop. He hit two occupied vehicles while evading the officer, according to the affidavit.
He was taken into custody after reaching a dead end.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.