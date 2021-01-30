Shelby County’s public health leader recognized for communication under pressure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For nearly a year Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter has worked around the clock to handle the pandemic locally.
A part of that work is communicating the facts to the public, and for that, she’s been named the Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America’s 2020 Communicator of the Year.
Haushalter received the honor during a virtual presentation on Friday.
Along with Haushalter, others spoke at the presentation commending her communication often under pressure and amongst criticism.
“I think it’s fair to say the communication plan for some communicators in this environment is the blame game,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.
“When things go wrong some may lay the blame on the feet of Dr. Haushalter, and if something good happens the credit must be because of someone else. Even in this environment Director Haushalter has never used her platform to blame anyone for anything. Just the opposite. She’s taken the blame when things don’t go perfectly. She’s done it even when she was likely faultless.”
The Shelby County Health Department recently received criticism for slow, long lines at the Pipkin Building’s public vaccination site.
On Wednesday Haushalter apologized to the public.
The PRSA said Haushalter has shown “unflappable courage” in the face of the local pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Shelby County Health Department has held public briefings at least once a week.
In her remarks Friday, Haushalter recalled her mission when news of the impending pandemic started.
“My husband reminds me often of the early morning news about a year ago when we first heard of the cases of coronavirus, yet unnamed as COVID-19,” Haushalter said. “I stated to him rather emphatically, which I’m known to do, ‘I’ve seen this picture before, and if we don’t take swift or bold action this is not going to be a pretty picture.’ So, that is how we started early 2020.”
PRSA also recognized Jordan Dodson at the inaugural Student Communicator of the Year.
In an announcement, PRSA said Dodson is an artist and activist at the University of Memphis.
