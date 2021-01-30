Showers will give way to colder air Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with scattered showers through late evening. Temperatures will hold in the 50s to near 60. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph at times.
TONIGHT: Rain will move out by midnight with temperatures holding close to 60 through midnight, then falling into the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph, then turn northwest by morning. There may be some brief clearing before sunrise.
SUNDAY: Clouds will move back in for most of the day with temperatures holding in the 40s. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph. Sunday night will be colder with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some flurries are possible in west Tennessee.
THE WEEK AHEAD: It will be partly cloudy Monday and and mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another chance of rain or storms will arrive Thursday night into Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.