2 arrested in Helena-West Helena grocery store shooting, police looking for third suspect

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena police have arrested two suspects involved in a grocery store shooting and another is on the run.
On Tuesday evening, police responded to a shooting at AJ’s Grocery on West MLK Jr. Drive where they were told a 17-year-old had been shot. He had gunshot wounds to his hand and ankle.
Officers say the teen advised that a man name Marquis, the missing suspect, shot at him and his cousin, 23-year-old Damion Hoskins.
According to police, surveillance footage from the grocery store showed the 17-year-old firing shots at someone in a Chevrolet Trailblazer after what officers believed to be a drug transaction.
The driver of the Trailblazer was seen returning fire.
The juvenile is charged with terroristic act, aggravated assault and delivery of a controlled substance. Hoskins is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The search for the suspect referred to as Marquis is still underway. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.
