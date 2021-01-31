President Biden has signed dozens of executive orders, extends eviction moratorium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden has only been in office for a week and a half and already he’s signed dozens of executive actions, changing policies on everything from climate change to health care.
So far, Biden has signed more than 40 different executive actions, reversing many policies implemented by the Trump administration.
One of the latest directs the federal insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov, to reopen for three months, giving uninsured Mid-Southerners in Tennessee and Mississippi who’ve lost their jobs in the pandemic more time to enroll.
“There’s nothing new that we’re doing here, other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president,” Biden said.
Biden also took action to address the eviction crisis, which has hit Memphis hard.
According to the Memphis Tenants Union, more than 10,000 evictions have been filed in Shelby County since the pandemic began.
“Memphis is one of the areas, it’s the second poorest, large metropolitan area in the country. So as a result of that, obviously, evictions here are likely to be extremely high,” said Cindy Ettingoff with Memphis Area Legal Services, which has been helping people facing eviction.
Biden extended the moratorium on evictions until at least March 31st.
He also extended the pause on student loan payments until September; ordered his administration to find ways to strengthen DACA, the federal program that protects undocumented young people from deportation; elevated climate change to a national security issue and directed his administration to review and reverse more than 100 Trump policies on the environment.
Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, criticized Biden for the number of executive actions he’s taken.
“Just so we’re all aware, President Biden said ‘yes’ to more unilateral policy changes on day one than any president in our nation’s history,” Blackburn said. “For me this isn’t about politics, it’s about the policies this new administration had decided to unilaterally say yes to without consulting Congress, without including the people.”
Biden’s supporters point out that former President Trump also signed a lot of executive actions while in office and they say when it comes to changing the policies over the last four years, there’s no time to waste.
The reality is, both parties criticize executive actions taken by the other party.
