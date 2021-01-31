Cloudy, breezy and colder today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a rainy day yesterday but today will be dry, colder, and windy. Temperatures will be falling into the 40s this morning and we may see some sun this morning but skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy for most of the day with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
TODAY: Clouds will move back in for most of the day with temperatures holding in the 40s. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some flurries are possible in west Tennessee. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be mostly clear will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms possible along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.