Cloudy, breezy and colder today

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be mostly clear will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms possible along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 30s.