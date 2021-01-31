Gradually more sun tomorrow but staying breezy & cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today has been cloudy, windy, and cold. Tonight we will still see a good bit of clouds and winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. We will gradually see more sunshine tomorrow but temperatures will stay cold and breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows falling into the low to mid 30s and winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to start but decreasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s and staying breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph at times. Wind chill will likely stay in the 30s for most of the day.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and not as breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms possible along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend could feature a few showers or even a scattered snow shower on Saturday, highs will be in the upper 40s and fall to the low 20s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the 20s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.