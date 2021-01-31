Memphis man dies in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was killed, and another injured after a crash Friday night just before 10 p.m.
Laterrell Cline II, 22, of Memphis, was driving his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-65 in the far right lane at a high rate of speed when he, for reasons unknown, crossed over into the far right lane of I-24 east.
During this, Cline sideswiped a Hyundai Elantra.
The Camaro continued to cross all three lanes of I-24 east, traveled up an embankment, and struck a bridge overpass.
Cline died at the scene.
A passenger in the car with Cline was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai declined medical care at the scene.
All involved were wearing seatbelts. No evidence of drugs or alcohol was apparent at the scene.
