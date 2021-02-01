Appointments available now for COVID-19 vaccine site in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced that appointments are available now for the vaccine site in Whitehaven.
Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), will start offering the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the SWTCC Whitehaven Center at 1234 Finley Drive, on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Those who are currently eligible can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on both a drive-thru and walk-in basis by appointment only each Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until February 27, 2021.
Those who are currently eligible for a vaccine include --
- First responders
- Health care workers
- Funeral/mortuary workers
- Anyone age 75 or older
