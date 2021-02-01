Best Life: Female athletes speak out against the gender gap

And it doesn’t stop with the athletes. Even female coaches aren’t being paid anywhere close to the heads of the men’s teams. According to Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, when you look at the salaries of the men’s basketball coaches in the 2018 Big Ten Conference, it’s an average of $864,000 compared to a woman’s average of $221,000. Nina is also a 2020 Silver Knight Award winner and plans to pursue a career in journalism. To learn more about it because she can go to www.becauseshecan.net or follow “Because She Can” on Instagram.