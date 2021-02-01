Best Life: Keeping teens out of jail

Seventeen-year-old Aleena McCrary is using her writing to heal. “It’s not the streets that introduced me to pain, but it’s the pain that brought me to the streets,” is from one of her poems. “Most of my poetry is about like real life,” said Aleena McCrary. Things got very real for Aleena a couple of years ago. After being taken to court as a runaway at 13, she was placed in juvenile detention at 15. “It was a bad decision made off of impulse,” said McCrary.