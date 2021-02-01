Breezy & cold with clouds slowly clearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another cold and breezy day and clouds remain this morning. Clouds will gradually clear giving us some late day sunshine. Most of the area will stay dry but we can’t rule out a few flurries through early afternoon. Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph, will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start but decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: Low 40s. Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 20s. Wind: North at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: Mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be near 60 with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
WEEKEND: The weekend could feature a few showers or even a scattered snow shower on Saturday, highs will be in the upper 40s and fall to the low 20s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and cold with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s.
