Breezy & cold with clouds slowly clearing

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be near 60 with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.