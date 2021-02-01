Celebrating Black History: Ethel Waters, trailblazing performer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ethel Waters was a trail blazer in the entertainment industry. Her career as an actress and singer spanned four decades.
Waters started as a Blues singer and became the highest paid performer on Broadway.
She released seven albums, starred in several musicals and acted in more than 25 films and TV shows during her career.
Waters became the first African American to star in her own show. “The Ethel Waters Show” debuted on NBC in 1939.
She then became the first African American nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.
