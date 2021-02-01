Cold & dry to start the week but an active pattern moves in later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clearing with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows near 30.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning snow, highs only in the mid 30s, and overnight lows near 20.
