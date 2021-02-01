Cold & dry to start the week but an active pattern moves in later this week

High pressure is keeping cold dry air in place for now followed by two fronts in the coming days that will bring rain and possibly snow to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows near 30.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning snow, highs only in the mid 30s, and overnight lows near 20.

