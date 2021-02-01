Death investigation underway after body found in Coahoma Co. field

COAHOMA CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives are searching for answers after a body was found in a field in Coahoma County, Mississippi.
Officers said they were called Friars Point Road near Highway 1 after a vehicle was seen in a field Sunday afternoon.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a dead man inside the vehicle. The man found dead has been identified as Joe Giles of Friars Point, Mississippi.
Giles was reported missing on September 16, 2020. His body was sent to a crime lab in Jackson, Mississippi for an autopsy report for the cause of death.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
