Germantown, Collierville announcing site for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health leaders will begin giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Collierville and Germantown.
Second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given at Germantown Baptist Church beginning February 2.
If you got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine between December 28, 2020, and January 3, 2021, then you are eligible to receive the second dose.
All appointments from February 2 through 6 are filled at this point.
Below is a map of the vaccine site in Germantown.
Here’s the protocol to follow if you’ve made an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church.
- Plan to arrive no earlier than one hour before your scheduled appointment. Patients arriving more than one hour before a scheduled appointment will be asked to leave and return closer to their scheduled appointment time.
- Bring your shot record card and confirmation of your appointment.
- Wear a mask at all times. Masks must cover the nose and mouth.
- Wear loose-fitting clothing to allow a sleeve to be rolled up.
If you have any questions or if you would like to make an appointment, please visit shelby.community or call 901-222-7468 (SHOT).
