MPD: Woman shoots at house while streaming live on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars after Memphis police said she fired shots at a house while on Facebook live.
Police said Brianna Howard got into an argument with another woman. Howard went live on social media when she arrived at a home in North Memphis.
An affidavit reads Howard retrieved a black handgun and fired several gunshots towards the victim’s home. She then fled the scene.
Two juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to MPD. No one was injured and the home was not hit.
Two days later, Howard was determined to be the suspect. She’s been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
