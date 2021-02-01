Stax Museum, music academy launch worldwide virtual Black History Month events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Stax Music Academy are launching virtual Black History Month events that will be available worldwide.
As the pandemic continues, the Stax family plans to offer virtual museum “field trips” and a Stax Music Academy Black History Month concert titled “R & R: Rhythm and Revolution: Expressions of Struggle, Collaboration, and Peace.
The virtual museum tour will be available at staxmuseum.com starting Feb. 10.
Registration is open now and free for educators and students.
Register for the tour HERE.
Traditionally, Stax Music Academy hosts two live, in-person performances to celebrate Black History Month but due to the ongoing pandemic, an online variety show will take place. The show will be free to students, schools and local, regional, national and international youth organizations.
The show will feature songs by artists like Aretha Franklin and the Staple Singers to Al Green, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Janet Jackson, Albert King, and Johnnie Taylor. Jazz, spoken word and original music from Stax students will also be featured.
The concert will be live on the museum’s website at staxmusicacademy.org on Feb. 17.
Register for the concert HERE.
