Sunny & breezy today, rain to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Thankfully, the clouds will gradually clear and we will see sunshine this afternoon. Although most of the area will be dry, flurries will be possible through early afternoon. It will be cold today with high temperatures around 40 degrees. Due to a gusty northwest wind up to 25 mph, the wind chill will be in the 20s for most of the day. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start but decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 43 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29 degrees. Winds: North at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 60 with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
WEEKEND: The weekend could feature a few showers or even a scattered snow shower on Saturday, highs will be in the upper 40s and fall to the low 20s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and cold with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.