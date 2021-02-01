Tennessee to begin vaccinating adults age 70 and older

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health says the state plans to begin vaccinating adults age 70 and older this week.
The state has begun receiving more allocation of COVID-19 vaccines allowing Tennesseans 70 years of age and older to register to receive a vaccine as soon as Tuesday, February 2.
According to TDH, “Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.”
TDH says counties with larger populations may have different plans to vaccinate this age group.
We have reached out to the Shelby County Health Department for more information on vaccine distribution locally as health officials continue to say it takes them longer to get through phases. We are waiting on a response.
TDH expects the state may be able to expand to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continue to increase.
To learn what phase your county is in, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.