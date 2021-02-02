Best Life: Teens stopping suicides

Wright-Berryman is the lead data researcher for Hope Squad, which is in 800 high schools nationwide. Wright-Berryman says studies show the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide is much lower in Hope Squad schools compared to those without programs. And teens attending schools with Hope Squads were more likely to seek out help. “When it came to direct emergency interventions, I would say within my two years there were about 20 I did personally,” said Kaur. Intervening, by encouraging them to seek help, and if they won’t, alert trained adults. “It’s better to have your friend be mad at you and be alive instead of them being dead,” said Curry.