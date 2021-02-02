Comcast plans to increase internet speeds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comcast plans to bring faster internet speeds to Memphis.
According to a news release, Comcast is increasing speeds for the internet adoption program, internet essentials, and also ramping up community investments related to digital equity.
This initiative will help connect as many Americans to the internet as possible and create new opportunities for underrepresented communities.
Comcast is also offering Wi-Fi 6 technology to customers, which delivers more than a gig over Wi-Fi.
Officials added that Comcast is also one of the first U.S. internet service providers to offer a Wi-Fi 6 Certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway.
This is capable of delivering multi-Gigabit speeds via ethernet and laid the groundwork for Gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi.
