Former men’s soccer head coach Chris Bartels dies at age 69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis men’s soccer coach Chris Bartels passed away Monday in Memphis at age 69.
He served as the Tigers’ second head coach from 1988-1998. During that time, the university says, he helped lead the team to its first NCAA Tournament in 1993.
U of M Men’s Soccer Team says they are grateful for the passion and love Bartels instilled in the school’s soccer program and the community.
“During his tenure at Memphis, Bartels coached six All-Region players and 17 All-Conference selections, including two Great Midwest Conference Tournament MVPs, two all-freshman honorees and a conference Newcomer of the Year,” wrote U of M Athletics in a news release.
After coaching at U of M, Bartel began teaching at Briarcrest Christian School while continuing to remain active in developing soccer talent in the Memphis area.
Bartels is survived by his wife Victoria, three children, Teddy, Ross and Thomas. Bartel’s son Teddy has served on the women’s soccer staff since 2018.
