Memphis principal featured on Kelly Clarkson show to kickoff Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis principal was on the Kelly Clarkson Show Monday as part of her kickoff to Black History Month.
ManUp Teacher Fellowship Founder Dr. Patrick Washington created the program after learning less than two percent of America’s teachers are African American men.
He told Kelly why ManUp recruits men of color to serve as teachers in both Shelby County and charter schools.
”The research is clear, particularly for Black students who are in low-income situations,” said Washington. “If they have a black teacher in elementary school, then it significantly increases their likelihood to finish high school and to go on to graduate from college. So, ManUp is working to change that.”
The Promise Academy Spring Hill principal has put more than 50 fellows through the program.
They get mentoring and a $5,000 stipend for up to three years.
