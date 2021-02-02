Mempho Music Festival at Botanic Garden this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival has a new home for 2021.
According to the news release, the festival will be Oct. 1-3, 2021 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden.
The Mempho Music Festival said the live music industry faces some unknowns in the coming months. Therefore, festival officials will work closely with local and state health officials to ensure that the festival will be a safe and incredible experience for all patrons and staff.
Check back for updates on the lineup for the music festival.
