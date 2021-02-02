SCHD: ‘Suspicious case’ of B117 variant of COVID-19 possibly in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine more deaths. The county has had more than 83,200 total cases and 1,289 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 78,000 of those cases are now considered inactive.
The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has possibly made it to the Mid-South. Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department said the test containing the ‘suspicious case’ of the B117 variant has been sent to the state health department to be officially tested, therefore it has not been confirmed at this time.
Leaders said they have a plan that will be put in place if it’s confirmed that the B117 variant is in Shelby County.
Shelby County administered nearly 955,000 tests.
As of Tuesday, cases in surrounding counties are as follows:
- Tipton Co. - 6,558
- Desoto Co. - 18,450
- Crittenden Co. - 5,041
- Fayette Co. - 4,267
According to the health department, 89% of acute care beds and 92% of ICU beds in the Mid-South are currently utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 151 inmates and 154 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 343 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well as people 75 and older.
First doses are being distributed at the Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Click here to set an appointment. Do not arrive more than an hour before your appointment time.
First dose appointments are also available at the Whitehaven vaccine site. Click here to make an appointment.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being administered at Appling Emissions Station, 2355 Appling City Cove. Click here to set an appointment.
Next week, Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave., will also serve as a second dose location. Click here to set an appointment.
Please call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
Additional sites are currently being planned, and some local pharmacies will soon begin offering the vaccine by appointment.
Supplies remain limited.
So far, Shelby County has administered 62,477 vaccines as of Tuesday. That includes 47,200 first doses and 15,277 second doses.
Click here to add your name to “VaxQueue,” a Shelby County waitlist for the vaccine.
