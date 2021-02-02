SCHD says it’s not ready to begin offering the vaccine to adults 70 and older

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Health Department announced Monday the state is ready to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to adults 70 years of age and older, but health officials in Shelby County are not.
A Shelby County Health Department spokesperson says there are too many people in the 75 plus age group who have still not been vaccinated.
So there’s no start date yet for those 70 and above.
As for West Tennessee counties, the 70-plus crowd will be able to register to receive their first dose beginning Tuesday.
The counties included Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale, Haywood, Hardeman, Dyer and McNairy.
This week in Shelby County the health department will, by appointment only, administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Phase 1a1, 1a2 and those 75 or older at the Southwest Community College campus in Whitehaven and at the Appling Road vaccination site.
Second doses will be given this week at the Pipkin Building.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.