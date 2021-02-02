Shelby Co. Health Dept. starts text contact tracing

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is updating its contact tracing method. The health department will begin to give case notifications by text message to the public beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Although case investigations will still be done by telephone, the introduction of text case notification is designed to lead to more rapid isolation and quarantine notification.
Beginning February 2, anyone in Shelby County who has tested positive for COVID-19 and given a mobile phone number to the testing site will receive a text from the Shelby County Health Department.
If you test negative won’t get a text. The text will also contain a link to an online case investigation/contact tracing questionnaire.
Here’s an example of the text message: Shelby County Health Dept: Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 listed this contact number. Please have them complete this form: https://redcap.link/Shelby
If you test positive for coronavirus, then follow the link and answer the online contact tracing questions, then you won’t have to do the traditional phone contact tracing interview.
It takes about ten minutes to answers the questions online.
After finishing the questions, each case will get a copy of their Mandatory Isolation/Release from Isolation Letter that employers often require before an employee may return to work.
If you get a link that claims to be a case investigation but you think it’s a scam, contact the Shelby County Health Department at (901) 222-MASK (6275).
