Shelby County experiencing unusual flu season amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This time of year typically marks the middle of flu season, but across the country, health experts are noticing a different trend.
“We are seeing very low levels of influenza in the community,” said Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director David Sweat
Sweat says the county is not experiencing a typical flu season right now because the rate of positive flu cases is so low.
“And that’s good news because the hospitals sure do need a break,” he added.
The overall downward trend in Shelby County is in line with trends nationwide. Health experts are saying COVID-19 safety practices are helping to stop the spread.
“Mask and practicing social distancing, handwashing, hand sanitizers -- all the things that we’re doing to prevent the spread of COVID seem to be really effective at preventing the spread of influenza,” said Sweat.
Some symptoms of the flu are also symptoms of COVID-19, such as: a fever, cough and body aches.
Sweat says when people are hospitalized, they are being tested for both COVID-19 and the flu, but the rate of positive flu cases is down so much, that it is similar to the number of cases the county sees in the summer months.
“It’s below the epidemic threshold. So. it’s a background level of transmission that we’re seeing right now,” he explained.
Sweat also says that the CDC recommends that people wait at least two weeks between getting their flu shot and their COVID-19 vaccines so that if there are any adverse effects, they know which vaccine may have caused it.
The Shelby County Health Department is not offering flu vaccinations at their clinics at this time. A spokesperson with the health department told WMC that flu vaccines are still widely available at pharmacies and private providers’ clinics. The spokesperson also stated that it is not too late to get the flu shot in February.
